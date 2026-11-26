Naspers, Africa's largest technology investor, says its South African e-commerce businesses now support more than 59,000 earning opportunities, even as the group spends heavily on food delivery in Brazil and Europe.

The figure, released with the group's interim results for the six months to 30 September 2026, includes more than 25,000 small and medium businesses selling through Takealot, more than 20,000 delivery driver partners and over 13,000 personal shoppers.

The growth of that workforce comes as Takealot Group – which includes online retailer Takealot.com and delivery app Mr D – increased revenue 27% to US$571m, or 16% in local currency. Mr D's gross merchandise value rose 25%, with groceries now accounting for 27% of it.

The numbers point to a shift in how South Africans shop, with more households paying for convenience through subscriptions and app-based grocery delivery. Takealot's subscription service, TakealotMORE, grew revenue by 66%.

Phuthi Mahanyele, group executive director of Naspers and Prosus, said the local businesses were "combining innovation with operational discipline to drive growth".

The release describes driver partners and personal shoppers as earning opportunities, rather than employees. It does not give figures on their earnings or working conditions.

A global group in investment mode At group level, Naspers grew ecosystem revenue to US$6.3bn. Adjusted EBITDA fell to US$530m from US$557m, which the company attributes to US$344m of investment in iFood, Brazil's dominant food delivery app, and Just Eat Takeaway.com, the European delivery group it now owns.

Chief executive Fabricio Bloisi said: "We said FY27 would be a year of execution, and we are delivering." He highlighted the use of AI agents at iFood, which the company says saved US$67m in costs over six months.

Finance chief Nico Marais said the group expects profitability and cash flow to improve in the second half, and a return to adjusted EBITDA growth in the 2028 financial year.

The group continues to return large sums to shareholders. Its US$5bn share buyback programme for the year is on track, and Naspers and Prosus have returned US$49bn to shareholders since June 2022.