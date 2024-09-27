The Enduring Value of Postgrad Education

MBA graduates bring with them a toolkit of critical thinking, leadership acumen and problem-solving skills.

Staying ahead of the curve in a constantly changing world

By Jamaine Krige

The question of whether to pursue postgraduate qualifications is not new, but in an era of rapid technological advancement and economic uncertainty, it has never been more pertinent. As the job market evolves at an unprecedented pace, few are left wondering if further education is still relevant on the road to success.

According to industry experts, recruiters and graduates who have undertaken the journey, postgraduate education is not only relevant but increasingly important in a rapidly-changing, globalised world. Far from being a luxury, advanced degrees are becoming essential tools for career advancement, personal growth and societal progress, especially for those for individuals looking to stay relevant, competitive and adaptive in increasingly complex and volatile marketplaces.

Beyond job security

The fourth industrial revolution has ushered in an age where automation and artificial intelligence are reshaping entire industries. Here, postgraduate education offers a crucial advantage: the ability to develop advanced, specialised and deeply “human” skills that are less likely to be automated. These qualifications equip graduates with the analytical prowess, creative thinking and leadership capabilities that are in high demand across sectors.

A recent study shows that in South Africa, graduate unemployment has doubled over the last 16 years. As economic disparities in the country remain stark and unemployment figures — especially for the youth — are daunting, postgraduate qualifications offer a beacon of opportunity and a chance for professionals to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market.

Unsurprisingly, according to StatsSA: “A person’s chances of landing and keeping a job are also greatly influenced by their level of education. Compared to those without matric, those with tertiary education have a greater chance of transitioning from unemployment or inactivity into employment.” These qualifications empower individuals with the knowledge, skills and networks necessary to navigate the local, regional and global business landscape with skill and confidence.

But the benefits of pursuing a further education extend beyond job security for individuals to include the betterment of all. Research conducted at the postgraduate level drives innovation in fields ranging from renewable energy to public health. As global challenges become more complex, the need for individuals with deep expertise and interdisciplinary perspectives willing to push the boundaries of human knowledge has never been greater.

These programmes also offer a unique opportunity for personal growth, challenging students to think critically, communicate effectively and engage with diverse perspectives. In an increasingly interconnected world, these skills are invaluable not just professionally, but in fostering global citizenship and cross-cultural understanding.

The business edge

Historically, the MBA was perceived as a degree for aspiring corporate executives and business owners, but as business education has evolved, so has its application. Today, MBA graduates are making their mark across various sectors from healthcare and education to tech startups and non-profit organisations. They bring with them a toolkit of critical thinking, leadership acumen and problem-solving skills that are indispensable for tackling the complexities of today’s world.

As companies increasingly look for employees who can think strategically, lead teams and innovate under pressure, the demand for MBA graduates and those with advanced business expertise continues to rise. This is according to the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC)’s 2023 Corporate Recruiters Survey.

The report indicates that over the past five years, the hiring of MBA graduates has been on the increase, with more than three-quarters of the companies surveyed having hired business school graduates in the two years prior. Since 2019, the non-profit and government sectors have shown the sharpest rise in hiring MBA holders, while across the continent, the demand for business school graduates is expected to increase by 2028.

An economic argument

While the cost of postgraduate education, particularly at South Africa’s leading business schools, is a legitimate concern, the evidence suggests that it remains a sound investment. Studies consistently show that individuals with advanced degrees earn significantly more over their lifetimes than those with bachelor’s degrees alone. Globally, many universities and governments are expanding scholarship and funding opportunities, recognising the broader societal benefits of a highly educated workforce.

The postgraduate education landscape is evolving to meet changing needs. Many institutions now offer flexible learning options, including part-time and online programmes, which allow students to balance their studies with work and other commitments. Additionally, there’s a growing emphasis on practical, industry-linked research and internships, ensuring that academic knowledge translates into real-world impact.

For those weighing their options, the message is clear: in a world of constant change, the pursuit of advanced knowledge and skills is more relevant than ever.