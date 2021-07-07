Ask Yourself: Episode 4 – The mental health currency

Our new eight-part podcast series, Ask Yourself, talks through the struggles of youth past and present. Ask Yourself has been created in partnership with Ukuzibuza, a website established and curated by four high school learners.
In this episode, broadcaster Penny Lebyane joins the Ukuzibuza team to talk about mental health for young people, why social media can be a cloak they hide behind and what true mental health advocacy looks like.
Listen below and follow the links to subscribe to M&G Listen.
