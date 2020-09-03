Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

DA claims Moodey jumped ship before he was pushed

Moodey blues? John Moodey after winning the DA Gauteng leadership in 2016. On Wednesday he resigned from the party after being a member for 22 years. (Paul Botes/M&>)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Democratic Alliance said on Thursday that its former Gauteng leader, John Moodey, was sidelined for allegedly pushing a conspiracy of a “sex-for-jobs scandal” against fellow party member Mike Waters

On Wednesday, the erstwhile contender for the party’s leadership not only dropped out of the race, but also resigned from the party he had been a member of since 1998, when it was still known as the Democratic Party.

At a no-holds-barred media briefing called 24 hours after Moodey ditched the party, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen claimed Moodey had tried to “deflect attention from himself by defaming colleagues, playing the race card and trying to inflict as much damage on the party [as possible].”

“Mister Moodey is running away from serious charges to frame a political opponent in a ‘sex-for-jobs’ scandal,” claimed Steenhuisen. 

The DA also alleges Moodey tried to bribe two junior Ekurhuleni councillors to lie and give false evidence. 


Ekurhuleni falls under Waters’s parliamentary constituency. He is also the regional chairperson of the party’s candidate-selection panel. 

Steenhuisen said the party was loath to make public the allegations against Moodey, adding he also, as interim leader, found out about the allegations only the night before Moodey was supposed to be charged. 

Waters confirmed to the Mail & Guardian that he was the target of the alleged conspiracy. 

“I can confirm it. I was informed about the allegations on July 8. It was alleged that I forced two councillors to sleep with me to get them higher up on the PR [proportional representation] list ahead of the 2021 local government elections. I was stunned,” Waters said. 

“He attempted to destroy my political career and personal reputation, not for the first time,” Waters added.

The DA said it had audio recordings to back up its charges against Moodey. 

Waters said that although Moodey has escaped censure within the party, he is planning a civil case of defamation against his former colleague. 

“I do not intend to allow this besmirchment of my name to hang around in people’s minds. I am a founder member of both the Democratic Party in 1989 and the Democratic Alliance in 2000. My good name — and that of the party — is of utmost importance,” he said. 

Several calls to Moodey to seek his response to the allegations went unanswered. 

But speaking to the M&G after his resignation, Moodey said staying in the DA had become untenable, alleging some in the organisation were trying to tarnish his name. 

“My experience is that whenever I contested a position, there was an attack on my character. There was undermining [of] my campaign, and frivolous charges brought against me. I weathered these storms in the past when I ran for provincial leadership. This time around, again, those tactics were used,” the former provincial leader said.

Moodey said, as a once-proud member of the DA, he would wear party-branded clothing every day. He said he could no longer do that.

“I once believed in the direction that the party was going in and the leadership; this time around, I have no respect for the leadership and the party. I can’t associate myself with a party I don’t feel at home in any more. I am unable to wear its brand,” he said.

Moodey has been credited with not only growing the party’s membership in Gauteng but also helping to secure a plurality of votes in the 2016 local government elections in the Johannesburg and Tshwane metros. 

The DA is also in government in the Midvaal municipality and has consistently increased its slice of the electoral pie in the country’s economic heartland. The party went from 17.9% of the vote in the 1999 national elections to 30.7% in 2014, before slumping to 27.4% in 2019. 

Although Moodey has not signalled his intentions, there is space for him in his former colleague Mmusi Maimane’s One South Africa, or his other former DA colleague Herman Mashaba’s Action SA party. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit is a Reporter, Journalist, and Broadcaster.

Related stories

Top Six

DA policy conference to signal which way party is headed

Lester Kiewit -
Party’s policy conference could provide clarity on its future direction and clues about the likely contenders for leadership positions
Read more
Opinion

DA’s policy proposals are counter-transformative

siyabulela tsengiwe -
The DA is stuck in classical liberalism when there are new ways of thinking about capitalism and the role of the state - and its denial of race as a concept is disingenuous
Read more
Politics

ANC caucus mum on Bongo resignation

Lester Kiewit -
The ANC parliamentary caucus as yet to confirm whether Bongani Bongo, who faces bribery and corruption charges, has resigned as an MP in line with the NEC’s directive
Read more
Politics

MPs demand answers from Ramaphosa on Covid corruption

Lester Kiewit -
In a robust meeting of the hybrid sitting of National Assembly, President Cyril Ramaphosa met MPs face to face for the first time since questions over lockdown corruption arose
Read more
Opinion

Critique of Herman Mashaba is unwarranted

angelo ryan -
If the former mayor was capable of accomplishing all that he did under two oppressive regimes, his potential in an independent party is almost unimaginable, writes Angelo Ryan.
Read more
Opinion

Herman Mashaba wants you to forget

anthony johnson -
When considering Herman Mashaba’s new political plans, the South African public must reckon with the former mayor of Johannesburg's actual record
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

DA claims Moodey jumped ship before he was pushed

The DA says former Gauteng leader John Moodey resigned from the party amid allegations that he was conspiring against fellow party members ahead of crucial party meetings
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Politics

Why the ANC clean-up is dragging on

The outcome of the ANC’s NEC meeting was clear: ask party members who are facing or who have been convicted of criminal charges to step aside. But as Paddy Harper and Lester Kiewit report, the ANC cannot act against those who have not been criminally charged — until then, any ‘reputationally toxic’ members can stay
Paddy Harper & Lester Kiewit -
Read more
National

A healthy Mabuza appears in Parliament

After a lengthy absence from public life, Deputy President David Mabuza returns to Parliament, providing assurances that rolling blackouts are temporary
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
National

Stop calling yourself judge, chief justice tells ITB chairperson

Jerome Ngwenya has been censured by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng over the unlawful use of the title of ‘judge’
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now