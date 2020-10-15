ANC’s rogue deployees revealed

The preliminary list of ANC members at regional level who were implicated in misdeeds, which was handed to the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters, provides a glimpse into the level of corruption and fraud comrades have been involved in. Though not complete, the list includes six cases of rape and one of sexual harassment, as well as conspiracy to murder, corruption, fraud and arson.

However, the ruling party’s integrity commission has dealt with very few cases thus far, while dozens are still pending at the provincial level.

The party’s various structures have been compiling their respective lists for the past two months — since its leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the national executive committee (NEC) decided that charged and implicated members should step aside and vacate their posts.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. If you have a current subscription, please login here. Log In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Join Now | Lost Password?

Subscribe to the M&G These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.