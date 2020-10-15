Subscribe
ANC’s rogue deployees revealed

    
The DA plans to march on Luthuli House in Johannesburg on February 4.
The preliminary list of ANC members at regional level who were implicated in misdeeds, which was handed to the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters,
The preliminary list of ANC members at regional level who were implicated in misdeeds, which was handed to the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters, provides a glimpse into the level of corruption and fraud comrades have been involved in. Though not complete, the list includes six cases of rape and one of sexual harassment, as well as conspiracy to murder, corruption, fraud and arson.

However, the ruling party’s integrity commission has dealt with very few cases thus far, while dozens are still pending at the provincial level. 

The party’s various structures have been compiling their respective lists for the past two months — since its leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the national executive committee (NEC) decided that charged and implicated members should step aside and vacate their posts.  

Athandiwe Saba
Athandiwe Saba

Athandiwe Saba is a multi award-winning journalist who is passionate about data, human interest issues, governance and everything that isn’t on social media. She is an author, an avid reader and trying to find the answer to the perfect balance between investigative journalism, online audiences and the decline in newspaper sales. It’s a rough world and a rewarding profession.
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.
Khaya Koko

