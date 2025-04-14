UPDATED: Mcebisi Jonas named special envoy to US

The former deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas has to salvage ties with Washington amid a diplomatic deep freeze and global trade war

President Cyril Ramaphosa has named former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as his special envoy to Washington amid a diplomatic freeze with the Trump administration and fast evolving international trade war.

Jonas’s brief will be to advance trade ties with the United States, the presidency said as it announced the appointment on Monday, less than a week after President Donald Trump announced a 30% tariff on South African imports, then suspended the decision for 90 days.

“In this capacity, [as special envoy] Mr Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa’s diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities,” Ramaphosa said.

“He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with US government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests.”

Jonas, in accepting the position, said there were “no quick fixes” for the fraught state of play between the two countries.

Ramaphosa reiterated the importance he placed on South Africa’s relationship with Washington, which remains at a historic low after Trump in February cut all donor aid to the country.

The US expelled South Africa’s ambassador to Washington, Ebrahim Rasool, in mid-March, and has sought to discredit the country’s year-long presidency of the G20.

Trump signalled last week that he would not attend the G20 summit in November.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday, he asked rhetorically how he could be expected to attend the G20 in South Africa “when land confiscation and genocide is the primary topic of conversation?”

“They are taking the land of white farmers, and then killing them and their families. The media refuses to report on this. The United States has held back all contributions to South Africa. Is this where we want to be for the G20? I don’t think so!”

It was his latest attack on South Africa’s policy of redress for historic land ownership patterns.

On Monday, Ramaphosa said he hoped to rebuild the bilateral relationship in the context of respect for each other’s sovereignty.

“For decades, South Africa and the United States of America have maintained a historical and strategic relationship.

“In the interest of our country, our region and the rest of our continent, I remain committed to rebuilding and maintaining this relationship for more decades on the basis of mutual respect, recognition of each other’s sovereignty and benefit for our respective peoples.”

Jonas thanked Ramaphosa for trusting him with what he termed an “important but challenging” role.

I will do my best to promote a healthy working relationship between South Africa and the United States,” he said in a short statement.

“I am fully cognisant of the difficulties that lie ahead, considering recent global developments. However, I believe that areas of commonality and mutual interest could be embraced to reaffirm the long-standing ties between our two countries.”

He called for patience as Pretoria tries to right its relationship with Washington.

“There are no quick fixes in such a complex situation. I appeal that, in the national interest, South Africans exercise patience and allow us time and space to engage fully with different stakeholders in the United States and South Africa.”

Ramaphosa has yet to name a new ambassador to Washington, and his office has said he will not do so in a rush.

Jonas served as deputy finance minister from 2014 to 2017, until he was fired by then president Jacob Zuma in the controversial midnight cabinet reshuffle in March that year.

Jonas did not return to government after Ramaphosa succeeded Zuma in 2018. But he was named by the president as one of four presidential employees designated to facilitate investment in South Africa.

“As a former deputy finance minister of South Africa, Mr Jonas brings extensive governmental experience to his new diplomatic role,” the president said.

This appointment underscores his distinguished career and continued commitment to advancing South Africa’s national and economic interests.”

Jonas serves as non-executive chairman of the MTN Group, and will retain this role alongside his responsibilities as special, the presidency confirmed.

The ANC welcomed his deployment to Washington.

Mr Jonas’ credentials reflect an unwavering commitment to South Africa’s constitutional democracy, economic renewal, and global cooperation,” the party said.

“The ANC is confident that Mr Jonas will, in his new role, promote South Africa’s priorities including trade, investment, technology exchange, and youth development, while ensuring that our voice remains prominent in global dialogue on peace, equity and sustainability.

It added that his appointment came at a time when “the world requires cooperation over confrontation, dialogue over division”.

*This story has been updated with comment from Jonas and the ANC