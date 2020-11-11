Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Ace Magashule stays put despite corruption charges

Migrant crisis: There have been glitches in the new membership system which ANC secretary general Ace Magashule launched last year.
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule will not stand aside from his party post, despite a warrant issued for his arrest on corruption charges linked to the R255-million Free State asbestos scandal.

Instead, the fate of the most powerful figure in Luthuli House will only be discussed by the governing party’s leadership when its national executive committee (NEC) meets again.

This despite the resolution by the party’s 54th national conference — and the NEC itself earlier this year — that leaders charged with corruption or other serious offences should stand aside from their state and party roles until the conclusion of their criminal matter.

Magashule, the former Free State premier and ANC chairperson, will appear in court in Bloemfontein on Friday morning after being served with a warrant of arrest on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the ANC’s top officials told a media briefing that although Magashule had briefed the rest of the top six about the arrest warrant on Tuesday night, they had not  discussed whether he should step aside in line with the NEC ruling.


Treasurer general Paul Mashatile, who addressed the briefing together with deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, said the meeting “did not discuss that”.

“The secretary general briefed us about the letter he had received from law-enforcement agencies, and the fact that he will co-operate and go to court on Friday. The issue of stepping down is a matter that the NEC is seized with. We are sure it will be discussed at the next NEC,” Mashatile said.

Duarte said Magashule had “expressed his preference” that ANC members should not make T-shirts and hold marches in his support when he appears in court.

Duarte said ANC members could attend in their individual capacity, but that the officials, including herself and Mashatile, would not attend because it would be impossible to divorce themselves from their organisational office.

Turning to calls for protest action by Magashule supporters, including Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus, Mashatile said they should refrain from making such comments.

“We would discourage members from saying such things,” Mashatile said. “We need to call for calm in this period, now that emotions are running high. It is important that the leadership continues to call on our members to remain calm.”

Duarte said the NEC was now reviewing the “stand aside” rule because of its legal implications for leaders who were removed on the basis of charges and later acquitted. 

Legal advice was being sought about how to go ahead, with proposals to be tabled at the next NEC meeting.

Duarte said they would not attend Magashule’s court appearance as there was a need to defuse tensions in the Free State, rather than inflaming them.

“There are huge tensions. We cannot be party to creating any further division. We have to respect the NEC decisions,” she said.

Earlier in the day, the other accused in the asbestos case, including tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi and former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli, appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court. The case was adjourned for further investigation until February 19, when Magashule will join the first group of accused.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

Politics

ANC responds to Ace’s arrest warrant

Paddy Harper -
The asbestos scam has come back to haunt ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, and he is expected to face the music on Friday in Bloemfontein
Read more
Opinion

A cycle of diminishing expectations

Benjamin Fogel -
South Africans are learning the hard way that corruption cannot simply be solved through technical fixes and increasing “accountability” through locking the villains up
Read more
Politics

ANC move to ‘stand aside’ is falling flat

Paddy Harper -
Corruption-accused cadres are staying put as provincial rulings contradict NEC’s resolution to clean up the party.
Read more
Opinion

In terms of future-telling failures, this is a Major One

Paddy Harper -
Bushiri knows how to pull a crowd. Ace knows a ponzi scheme. Paddy Harper predicts that a new prophet may profit at Luthuli House
Read more
Politics

Free State branches gun for Ace

Paddy Harper -
Parts of the provincial ANC will target their former premier, Magashule, and the Free State PEC in a rolling mass action campaign
Read more
Opinion

Mbalula’s war with military vets belies the Prasa disaster

solomon makgale -
The transport minister uses humour, which his targets don’t find funny, to survive in tough times or to divert attention from a problem.
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Barbara Creecy: ‘You can make a difference if you want...

The minister of environment, forestry and fisheries, likes to watch the British medical drama series Casualty, she tells Sheree Bega
sheree bega -
Read more
National

Top cop’s state-funded luxury cars

Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondli Zuma has allegedly flouted regulations to purchase a flashy fleet.
khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Politics

Ace Magashule stays put despite corruption charges

The ANC secretary general has not offered to stand aside, despite the recent NEC ruling
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Africa

Maintaining Museveni’s securitised state

As Ugandans prepare to go to the polls in January 2021, the involvement of security forces in the electoral process is a given and political reform seems a long way off
su muhereza & eshban kwesiga -
Read more
National

Thousands of South Africans apply for land online

The department of agriculture has received a plethora of online applications after it released about 500 000 hectares of land last month
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Africa

Ethiopia is about to cross the point of no return

As the conflict between the national government and Tigray escalates, the window for intervention is closing fast
rashid abdi & tobias hagmann -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.