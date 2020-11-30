Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Gordhan tells Zondo how Moyane wanted to advance the objectives of state capture

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
0

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday told the Zondo commission he had no knowledge of former South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane’s motives for prompting criminal charges against him in 2015, but he has a personal reason to feel it was part of an attempt to capture the treasury.

Gordhan also conceded that he had wrongly believed, and testified, that Moyane had personally laid a complaint with the Brooklyn police that led to him being criminally charged in October 2016.

“It was a lack of information that was available at that particular time … the true nature of the complaint only became apparent once documentation was available through the commission,” he said.

Gordhan said he must make plain that he has “no knowledge of Mr Moyane’s state of mind” at the time. Gordhan reiterated that he believed Moyane was trying to dislodge him as the Zuma administration’s finance minister to facilitate the capture of the state’s coffers.

“I personally believe that Mr Moyane did abuse legal processes for reasons already explained in my evidence. I say this based on my experience of his defiant attitude, and vilification of me following my reappointment as minister of finance, which I believed was aimed at forcing or pressuring me to resign from that position so that the capture of national treasury could proceed under a different minister. 


“I, therefore, do mean that Mr Moyane was motivated, wholly or in part, or he sought to advance the objectives of state capture.”

It was the opening salvo in a day on which, as Moyane seeks to salvage his reputation and Gordhan defends his own from attack, two opposing versions of recent political history are playing out before the commission.

Gordhan said ordinary South Africans felt the fallout of Moyane’s actions as head of the revenue service to this day in the “serious consequences in balancing the national books” in terms of revenue, expenditure and calamitous levels of public borrowing.

But he was interrupted by Judge Raymond Zondo and evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson. They both reminded the minister that at issue was not whether Moyane was “good or bad for SARS”, but whether he meant to further the rent-seeking state capture project. 

Advocate Dali Mpofu, for Moyane, also objected at this point and accused Gordhan of  “rehashing” evidence he gave two years ago in November 2018.

Zondo stressed before Mpofu began his questioning that, with the issue of the provenance of the criminal charges falling away, the commission would confine itself to Gordhan’s evidence on his views implicating the former SARS commissioner in state capture.

The cross-examination sitting began a year ago, almost to the day, after Zondo agreed to let Moyane question Gordhan on the minister’s testimony before the commission in 2018.

The deputy chief justice initially denied Moyane leave to do so, but in late November reluctantly overturned his earlier ruling after Mpofu argued that the minister had accused his client not only of malice, but also of seeking to advance state capture.

“If Mr Gordhan had stopped on talk about malice and said nothing about state capture, maybe it would have been easy to dismiss the application,” Zondo said at the time.

Gordhan had testified that he believed that Moyane had initiated criminal charges against him, relating to the early retirement arrangement of deputy SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay, that he said hung over him for three tumultuous weeks before the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew the case.

The minister on Monday explained that duplication of case numbers led him to believe the charges were Moyane’s direct doing. In contrast, he now held that it all was prompted by a misguided administrative complaint on the Pillay matter. 

“The point is, you were not really saying that [he laid] the charges against you per se, but [that] it was his complaint which led to the criminal charges. There may have been other things but it triggered the process that led to the criminal charges, correct?” Mpofu asked Gordhan. “So when he laid that complaint against those people at the Brooklyn police station, it was part of performing his official duties.”

Gordhan had vehemently opposed the application for cross-examination, saying Moyane was not seeking the chance for a factual rebuttal of his testimony, but another opportunity to tarnish his reputation.

“His disagreement with my personal impressions and experience does not assist the commission,” he said in an affidavit.

“Nor is there any purpose served by it other than to afford a disgruntled Mr Moyane a public platform to attempt to denigrate me and my record of public service through cross-examination by his legal representatives, utilising outlandish conspiracy theories, a racist and populist political script, all in pursuit of a personal vendetta against me.” 

Gordhan’s opening remarks in part sought to challenge Moyane’s right to cross-examination, and he repeated that the former commissioner should rather testify on the events that marked his time at SARS.  

“It is Mr Moyane who is implicated in state capture, and he should give his version of various events to the commission,” Gordhan said.Time has not been kind to Moyane’s version of what transpired during his tenure at SARS. His showdown with Gordhan comes a  fortnight after SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter binned the Sikhakhane report, effectively burying the narrative of a “rogue unit” within the tax service used to legitimise his purge of senior staff.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Emma Balfour

Related stories

Politics

Andile Lungisa: Early parole for the house of truth

Paddy Harper -
Disgraced Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa calls for a change of leadership in the ANC immediately after being released on parole
Read more
Politics

War of words at Zondo commission: ‘Grow up Mr Gordhan, don’t be cheeky’

emma balfour -
The cross-examination of the public enterprises minister by Tom Moyane’s lawyers at the state capture inquiry went on well into overtime on Monday evening
Read more
Politics

Q&A Sessions: Frank Chikane on the rainbow where colours never meet

carien du plessis -
Reverend Frank Chikane has just completed six years as the chairperson of the Kagiso Trust. He speaks about corruption, his children’s views and how churches can be mobilised
Read more
National

Zuma maintains his true colours at Zondo commission

Niren Tolsi -
The former president’s escapades at the commission of inquiry into state capture are a far cry from Nelson Mandela’s response when summonsed to testify in the high court
Read more
Politics

General Council of the Bar slams Zuma Foundation

emma balfour -
Another summons has been served on Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla residence, requiring the former president to appear before the Zondo Commission next year
Read more
National

Zondo tightens his grip with criminal complaint against Zuma

Sarah Smit -
The state capture commission’s star witness now faces a criminal complaint and another summons
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Q&A Sessions: Frank Chikane on the rainbow where colours never...

Reverend Frank Chikane has just completed six years as the chairperson of the Kagiso Trust. He speaks about corruption, his children’s views and how churches can be mobilised
carien du plessis -
Read more
Politics

ANC: ‘We’re operating under conditions of anarchy’

In its latest policy documents, the ANC is self-critical and wants ‘consequence management’, yet it’s letting its members off the hook again
Athandiwe Saba & Paddy Harper -
Read more

More top stories

Politics

Andile Lungisa: Early parole for the house of truth

Disgraced Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa calls for a change of leadership in the ANC immediately after being released on parole
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Politics

War of words at Zondo commission: ‘Grow up Mr Gordhan,...

The cross-examination of the public enterprises minister by Tom Moyane’s lawyers at the state capture inquiry went on well into overtime on Monday evening
emma balfour -
Read more
Health

‘Where the governments see statistics, I see the faces of...

Yvette Raphael describes herself as a ‘professional protester, sjambok feminist and hater of trash’. Government officials would likely refer to her as ‘a rebel’. She’s fought for equality her entire life, she says. And she’s scared of no one
Khadija Patel -
Read more
Business

Covid-19 stems ‘white’ gold rush

The pandemic hit abalone farmers fast and hard. Prices have dropped and backers appear to be losing their appetite for investing in the delicacy
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.