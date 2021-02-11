Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

EFF leaders say the party’s executive did not sanction Malema’s meeting with Zuma

Et tea, Julius? EFF leaders are disgruntled with the meeting Julius Malema had with Jacob Zuma for tea last week. (Darren Stewart/Gallo)
0

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ highest decision-making body, its central command team (CCT) was apparently not consulted on its leader Julius Malema’s recent visit to former president Jacob Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.


Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

EFF leaders say the party’s executive did not sanction Malema’s...

The EFF’s top brass have spoken out about Malema’s engagement with Zuma, calling it ‘a disappointment’
Lizeka Tandwa
National

R100-million: How one family captured the police

The family-run syndicate behind the alleged scam may have looted even more — as much as R1-billion
khaya koko

More top stories

Coronavirus

Traditional healers zoom in on new ways of practice

Despite being largely sidelined, these essential workers have adapted to lockdowns, taken to technology and even attracted clients from abroad
elna schutz
Politics

Khusela Diko, now suspended, earned a cushy salary during her...

The presidency confirms spokesperson Khusela Diko has been suspended; meanwhile, her full salary was paid while she was on ‘special leave’
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

Khaya Sithole: Can Zondo deliver the goods in time?

The state capture commission has cast its net too wide, given the short time left to finish its work
khaya sithole
Editorial

Editorial: Does the ANC give a damn about South Africa?

Citizens will continue to pay the price for the ruling party’s internal battles for control
Editorial
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.