 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login.

Politics

Ramaphosa tells party caucus he was ‘shocked’ by Magashule’s suspension of him

0

President Cyril Ramaphosa has briefed the ANC’s parliamentary caucus on the suspension letter he received from the suspended party secretary general Ace Magashule. Two caucus members have told the Mail & Guardian that Ramaphosa called an urgent caucus meeting on Thursday morning. 

“He was shocked by the letter, but he said it has no standing in the ANC, and other NEC members also reflected that the letter would be discussed over the weekend at the national executive committee (NEC) meeting,” one ANC MP told the M&G

Another ANC member of parliament said Ramaphosa added that Magashule had never raised the matter at the national working committee (NWC). 

The M&G this morning reported that the top officials would be meeting this afternoon to discuss Magashule. 

Magashule’s letter, in which he refused to step aside, said he would be appealing his suspension and added that he was “suspending” Ramaphosa. The letter is said to have angered the president. 

 RELATED 

The ANC's step-aside rule explained: past, present and what's next for Ace & co

War cry: Data was used to garner support for Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for the ANC presidency

“There is likely going to be a push to do something more permanent now,” a senior leader in the party told the M&G on Wednesday evening.

Magashule told the M&G on Wednesday night that the letter was “not fake” and that he had told party spokesperson Pule Mabe the same. 

He said he had the authority to suspend Ramaphosa because he was still the secretary general of the governing party, adding that the president, too, had been implicated in potentially corrupt acts.

“The resolution says all those who are alleged, reported and charged [must step aside],” he said.

Mabe issued a statement late on Wednesday night saying that the step-aside decisions taken by the party’s NEC and the NWC “stand”. 

“The NEC will be meeting over the weekend and will accordingly respond to the secretary general. The ANC request[s] that the secretary general respect the decisions of the NEC and subject himself to the discipline of the organisation,” said Mabe.

The M&G also spoke to ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe on Wednesday night, who dismissed Magashule’s letter, saying that the Luthuli House head was officially informed of his suspension on Monday and had no authority to suspend Ramaphosa. 

“This is an organisation. You don’t wake up angry and take a decision and communicate it. This is of no consequence because we were at the NWC yesterday, and this decision was not discussed. He makes a decision at his home alone and writes to the president. That is not how decisions are made in an organisation,” Mantashe said.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Health

Despite promises, medical interns at 2 Military Hospital remain unpaid

The interns were told they would receive salaries at the end of April, but that did not happen
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Khoikhoi versus US giant Amazon

The controversial River Club development gets the go-ahead, but opponents say they are heading for court
sheree bega

More top stories

National

Case of municipal manager who got luxury gifts for depositing...

Tsakane Ngobeni received holidays, expensive watches and beauty treatments from another VBS Mutual Bank accused
khaya koko
Politics

Ramaphosa tells party caucus he was ‘shocked’ by Magashule’s suspension...

Magashule’s letter, in which he refused to step aside, said he would be appealing his suspension and added that he was “suspending” Ramaphosa. The letter is said to have angered the president.
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Zondo commission gets R75-million, but still needs more funding

The money was found within the existing budget of the justice department after the treasury said it was not prepared to make a further allocation
emsie ferreira
National

Cele is accused of meddling in police operations after sending...

Sources have claimed that the minister is still yearning to be police commissioner and is usurping Khehla Sitole’s powers
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×