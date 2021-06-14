 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

MKMVA accuse top six of being factional in collapsed meeting

Zuma's fate has divided the ANC
A meeting between the ANC’s top six and the party’s former military wing, the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA), collapsed on Monday morning.
0

A meeting between the ANC’s top six and the party’s former military wing, the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA), collapsed on Monday morning. The meeting degenerated into chaos after the officials were accused of being factional.

This has resulted in the MKMVA rebelling against the ANC’s top officials, saying that they will continue with business as usual, despite the talks of disbanding the structure

The meeting between the ANC’s leaders, the MKMVA and the MK Council — a splinter group of the former military wing — was called after the national executive committee resolved to establish a preparatory committee to take the structure to its long-awaited conference. 

Speaking to the Mail & Guardian on Monday morning, MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe said the meeting ended abruptly after the ANC’s top six kicked them out of the virtual platform. 

“There was no understanding between us and the officials. Then they ended up kicking us out of the meeting, so the meeting was closed like that,” he said. 

Maphatsoe said the impasse came when the MKMVA wanted the top officials to provide reasons for its disbandment. He added that the top six could not, but only said that the item was closed to engagement. 

“Then we started saying ‘No, you are making us believe that you are factional as the officials. You call us and say you will discuss with us the conference preparations and to consider a dissolution but when we ask questions that you must explain to us, you are failing to explain to us and you don’t give us a chance to speak’.” 

Maphatsoe accused ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe of refusing to allow the structure a platform to be heard. 

“Our term ends next year, so we are going to operate as normal. We are not dissolved. It’s them who dissolved it in name. We are going to operate and do our programmes as planned. If they want to meet with us, we will meet with them but if they don’t want to meet with us, it’s fine — we will continue working,” he said. 

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe had not returned the M&G’s request for comment by the time of publication. 

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the MKMVA said it felt disrespected, adding that the engagement was alien to the democratic culture of the ANC. 

“We will not be disrespected. We will not bow to dictatorship. The members of the MKMVA and the MKMVA as a legitimate constitutional entity deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Our members have dedicated their lives to the ANC and to the liberation struggle,” Maphatsoe said in a statement. 

Maphatsoe added that the MKMVA did not recognise the preparatory committee set up by the national working committee.  

Deep divisions between the MK Council and the MKMVA centre around the factional battles during former president Jacob Zuma’s term. 

The MK Council was formed as a splinter group from the MKMVA after a group of its leaders accused Maphatsoe and his leadership collective of misrepresenting their interests and co-opting a much younger membership, who had no struggle credentials, into the association. 

The divisions between the two structures led to the Nasrec conference resolving that structures should begin unity talks — involving six leaders from each structure — to take the structure to conference. Tony Yengeni was tasked with overseeing the process as head of the peace and stability subcommittee.

In 2017, Ramaphosa blamed the party’s leadership for sowing divisions between the two structures. 

The council wrote to the ANC asking that it annul the results of the 2017 elective conference at which Maphatsoe was re-elected by more than 300 delegates, who were allegedly not bona fide MK members.

The South African Communist Party has also accused the MKMVA of being used to foster divisions in the ANC. This narrative was further bolstered when MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus — who works at the office of temporarily suspended secretary general Ace Magashule — penned a radical economic transformation (RET) manifesto, called Radical Economic Transformation: a Basic Document, with the subtitle Unpacking RET in Alignment to the Freedom Charter.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

First-of-its-kind rangeland atlas pushes for protection

Rangelands are ‘nature’s gift to humanity’, but have been overlooked, neglected
sheree bega
Politics

The health minister is on the ropes for dodgy vibes...

Mkhize’s request to take special leave left President Cyril Ramaphosa reeling, party insiders say
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba

More top stories

Politics

MKMVA accuse top six of being factional in collapsed meeting

A defiant MKMVA has vowed it is business as usual, after a meeting with the top six ended with the military veterans being kicked out of the virtual platform
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Gumede graft trial likely to begin only in July next...

The state has added racketeering to the charges faced by the former eThekwini mayor and 21 others, but logistics are likely to delay their trial until mid-2022
emsie ferreira
Africa

Nigeria’s tech community was booming. Now it’s in shock

The government’s sudden ban of Twitter could jeopardise one of the country’s most promising industries
alexander onukwue
Politics

Crowds gather for Gumede’s pre-trial hearing in R320-million corruption case

The Durban high court will set a date for the former mayor’s corruption trial to go ahead
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×