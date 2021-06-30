 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Can South Africa conduct electronic elections?

Submissions to the inquiry into elections under Covid-19 call for local government polls to run as scheduled, or move online. (Photo by OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

The national chairperson of Herman Mashaba’s political party, Action SA, Michael Beaumont, has said that even with Covid-19 in a full third wave, this cannot be used as an excuse to postpone the upcoming local government elections. 

Beaumont was speaking on Wednesday at the inquiry probing whether the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) can safely hold free and fair local government elections in October despite the pandemic. 

The inquiry, headed by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, has been hearing oral submissions in Centurion since 28 June. 

“South Africa has a huge corruption and accountability problem. Therefore, holding an election is one of the mechanisms that can be used to address these issues. We are aware of alert level 4, but even given that, postponing this election should be the last resort. We cannot afford it,” said Beaumont.

“Political parties should stop seeking special treatment and making excuses,” he said. 

“The IEC should not entertain excuses. Because, there is not a single organisation that was not forced to make adjustments in how they operate by the pandemic. In all that political parties have been involved in since March last year, they have been using that time to campaign in one way or the other. So the virus is no excuse.”

Moseneke said although there were concerns from civil society organisations about the threat of postponing elections, there was also the possibility of a threat to human life should the elections continue. He said the IEC had a duty to assure citizens their lives would not be threatened should the elections continue.

“Medical evidence suggests that if we reach a certain level of community/herd immunity, the risk associated with Covid-19 may be reduced,” he said.

The nation was divided on the issue of voting during a pandemic. “Some people have expressed concerns of being afraid to die. Some have come to me and said that come hell or high water, these elections must continue. That is why we are here,” he said. 

Electronic voting?

Addressing the possibility of electronic voting, Moseneke said that voter registration cost “R400-million in one day”. “Now you can imagine the number of people involved in that whole process. That  is fascinating in its own way. If you cut out the bodies in the electoral process, that would bring much relief and help us,” said Moseneke.

In his submission, Bennitto Motitswe, the chairperson of the Letsema Centre for Democracy and Development, said that South Africa could not fall into the “trap” of postponing the October elections. 

“We want to emphasise that free and fair elections are not about Covid-19. They are people-centred. We are saying to you, Justice, we must think beyond Covid-19. Postponing these elections will make us fall in the trap that elections are postponed willingly. It’s about legitimacy more than anything,” said Motitswe.

“If we do postpone, then we will say the IEC is missing an opportunity to stabilise elections even beyond Covid-19, meaning we are failing to explore other possible ways of voting. Students are already voting electronically and financial institutions handle our finances electronically. Why can’t we trust the same platforms [with] the fairness of elections?” asked Motitswe.

The director of Media Monitoring Africa (MMA), William Bird, said in his submission: “We believe the media will be in a good position to cover these elections well. They have a critical role they play in the democratic processes of the country, particularly in the context of elections. The media helps voters to understand better how they can vote and in making informed political decisions.”

Bird said the MMA would be strengthening its efforts to help the media fight disinformation and misinformation leading up to and during the elections, and would be working with the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) to achieve this. 

According to Bird, there were also growing concerns of rising threats to media freedom in the country and the threats posed to journalists. These were some of the issues that they would help address.

He said the MMA was not an authority on the pandemic, thus it could only advise that the IEC study all measures to ensure human lives are not threatened.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is a climate and environmental journalist at the Mail & Guardian’s environmental unit, covering socioeconomic issues and general news. Previously, he was a fellow at amaBhungane, the centre for investigative journalism.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Leadership failures blamed for collapsing local government

Municipalities are in dire straits, and the auditor general says many may no longer be viable at all
Athandiwe Saba
Business

R350 grant: A ticket into the labour market — report

The Covid-19 social relief of distress grant was terminated at the end of April, but research shows it aided job recovery
Sarah Smit

More top stories

National

Public protector’s probes highlight crumbling Eastern Cape hospitals

Seventeen investigative reports, undertaken by Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office, detail gross negligence and maladministration in government structures
Chris Gilili
Health

Study finds obesity is not associated with Covid-19 deaths

But an increased BMI remains a continuous risk-factor in Covid-19 patients being admitted to ICU
Eyaaz Matwadia
National

Zondo: ‘It would have been better if Zuma had participated...

The commission chairperson says the final report will have to be finalised without the former president’s version of events
Paddy Harper
Sport

Can Test cricket be saved from the Big Three?

Test cricket is broken because India, England and Australia, who dominate the format, eat alone at the main table while other Test-playing nations compete for crumbs. Can the World Test Championship change this?
Daniel Gallan
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×