Politics

‘Vote ANC or risk losing jobs’ – ANC Eastern Cape councillor

An ANC councillor has boldly threatened to keep jobs away from community members who vote for the opposition in the Eastern Cape
An ANC councillor has boldly threatened to keep jobs away from community members who vote for the opposition in the Eastern Cape. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Politics

