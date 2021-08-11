 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Ramaphosa says he threatened to resign over Des van Rooyen saga

On the fence: Cyril Ramaphosa says a state capture inquiry should simultaneously be broad and focused. Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo)
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Zondo commission on Wednesday that he threatened to resign his position as then-deputy president in protest at the imposition of Des van Rooyen as South Africa’s finance minister in December 2015.

Ramaphosa said he believed his stance, communicated to the ruling ANC’s Jessie Duarte, was relayed to then-president Jacob Zuma and helped to prompt the rapid replacement of Van Rooyen with Pravin Gordhan.

He recalled that shortly after Van Rooyen was appointed, Lungisa Fuzile, the national treasury director general at the time, asked to meet him urgently.

 RELATED 

Van Rooyen lost no time in the treasury

Answers: Investigators want to know what Des van Rooyen gave the Guptas’ people in the few days he was finance minister.

“He expressed grave concerns based on his interaction with the new minister and his advisers, great concern about the impact this development would have on the ability of national treasury to properly exercise its function,” Ramaphosa told the Zondo commission.

The machinations around the finance ministry at the time clearly posed the risk that the treasury would be captured, to disastrous effect, Ramaphosa said as he testified before the state capture inquiry for a second time.

“After having that meeting with the then-director general, who described to me in fairly graphic terms how he feared that now national treasury would be captured, I also got concerned.”

After this, Ramaphosa said he immediately contacted Duarte to convey his disquiet and decision to resign, prompting a “flurry of meetings” with officials that finally resulted in the return of Gordhan to the finance ministry.

His overall philosophy, he said, at the time he served as deputy president was that, rather than quit, he would seek to work with other like-minded ANC officials to resist state capture from within the party and seek to correct its course.

“The final option for me, which is what I chose, was to remain in my position as deputy president, not to resign, not to acquiesce and join in, or not to be confrontational, but to work with others in the executive to resist the abuses and bring about change where we could,” he said.

“Now this meant staying in the arena with the challenges, limitations and frustrations inherent in doing so. But it was the course of action that had the greatest likelihood of bringing state capture to an end, restoring the institutions of state and defending our democracy.”

Ramaphosa has repeatedly faced questions about his knowledge of scandals, including that at the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank, and his apparent silence on these at the time he served as deputy to Zuma.

On Wednesday, he said he believed time had vindicated this approach as the correct one, adding that governance was never a purely technical but inherently political exercise, influenced by the exercise of political power.

“My ability and the ability of others to resist and ultimately to bring about changes that would end state capture, relied to a large measure on the political balance of forces within the executive itself, within the governing party and within society more broadly,” he said.

“That was among the reasons I chose to remain in the position of deputy president … and why ultimately I agreed also to make myself available for the position of president of the African National Congress.”

He said others may not agree but for him that was “the better and the best course of action”.

It enabled the far-reaching changes the country had seen in the past three years, he said, including the disruption of the state capture project. While he was deputy president, it helped him resist some of the more egregious abuses of power of the Zuma administration, he added, citing the Van Rooyen saga as the foremost example.

Ramaphosa directly addressed allegations by former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe that his shareholding in Glencore saw him further the business interests of the commodities giant to the detriment of the power utility and the country.

In his testimony in January, Molefe accused Ramaphosa, who at the time headed the Eskom war room, of sabotaging efforts to end a dire spell of load-shedding by the electricity utility.

 RELATED 

Molefe blames Ramaphosa for Eskom’s woes in statement to Zondo commission

Brian Molefe left Transnet in 2015 to join Eskom. He resigned from Eskom in 2016 after being implicated in Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's 'State of Capture' report.

“I was not a member of the technical war room,” the president said, adding that he believed it was easy to refute Molefe’s claims.

Similarly, Ramaphosa said he had deliberately remained at a remove from operational and contractual matters in companies in which he held shares, and therefore had nothing to do with the wrangle over the Optimum coal mine, which eventually fell into the hands of the Gupta brothers’ firm Tegeta, in one of the most flagrant examples of state capture.

“As I was appointed I had no further dealings with the coal business,” he said, adding that upon his return to politics he had carefully and consciously divested from his business interests. 

“I had completely walked away from such. For me the safeguard was having declared and having distanced myself … The allegation in my view falls flat,” the president said.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Ace Magashule to appear for pre-trial hearings

An ANC Youth League member said at least 500 people are expected to gather near the court precinct in Bloemfontein in support of the suspended secretary general
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Nehawu claims R35m Northern Cape tender scandal

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union alleges that work on the Northern Cape legislature’s building was not completed and, despite this, the company was given another tender worth R22-million
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

National

Denel aims to be sustainable within five years, but needs...

The parastatal has struggled with financial constraints for some time, partly blamed on wasteful expenditure and the inability to create revenue
Chris Gilili
Politics

Ramaphosa says he threatened to resign over Des van Rooyen...

The machinations around the finance ministry at the time clearly posed the risk that the treasury would be captured, to disastrous effect, Ramaphosa said.
Emsie Ferreira
Politics

Magashule’s trial set for October

Court hears that the case against the accused in Free State asbestos case, including Magashule, relies on inadmissible Zondo commission testimony
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

TAC spends the night outside Makhura’s office in protest

Hundreds of Treatment Action Campaign members braved the Joburg cold to camp outside David Makhura’s office on Tuesday night, demanding Charlotte Maxeke Hospital reopens
Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×