 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

ANC candidates list filled with people accused of crimes, but too late to make changes

  
Crime and councillors: Sangomas outside court during the pre-trial hearing in the Durban Solid Waste case (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
0

ANC provincial leaders have been accused of gatekeeping and manipulating votes at branch general meetings, with some ANC members threatening to challenge the party’s candidates list selections for the upcoming local government elections in the courts. 

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

ANC candidates list filled with people accused of crimes, but...

Court challenges loom as ANC branches cry foul over the culling of popular candidates
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘I cannot fix Eskom. But we can fix...

Meet the father, the cook and the chief executive of Eskom, who wakes up at 3am and writes speeches. André de Ruyter speaks to Athandiwe Saba about the future of the power utility, balancing its debt and how to make the best bully beef toast
Athandiwe Saba

More top stories

Politics

ANC candidates list filled with people accused of crimes, but...

Court challenges loom as ANC branches cry foul over the culling of popular candidates
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘I cannot fix Eskom. But we can fix...

Meet the father, the cook and the chief executive of Eskom, who wakes up at 3am and writes speeches. André de Ruyter speaks to Athandiwe Saba about the future of the power utility, balancing its debt and how to make the best bully beef toast
Athandiwe Saba
Africa

Unvaccinated, untreated: Africa may not get its fair share of...

Only 18 countries are using dexamethasone, while tocilizumab and sarilumab can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars a dose
Laura Lopez Gonzalez
National

High court orders Prasa to halt ‘irregular’ GladAfrica tender

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa did not publicise the tender and gave it to the consultancy despite its bid being R346-million more than that of another company.
Kiri Rupiah
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×