Wanted: A new spindoctor for Ramaphosa

The presidency office is said to be fielding possible candidates to take over as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson.
This comes after Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, was axed from the job after she was placed on precautionary suspension, pending the outcome of her disciplinary hearing.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In