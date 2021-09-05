Wanted: A new spindoctor for Ramaphosa

 Subscribe or Login

President Cyril Ramaphosa accompanied by his spokesperson Khusela Diko. (Elmond Jiyane/GCIS)
The presidency office is said to be fielding possible candidates to take over as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson. 

This comes after Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, was axed from the job after she was placed on precautionary suspension, pending the outcome of her disciplinary hearing.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Politics

