 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Local government elections will be held on 1 November

The local government elections will take place on 1 November. (Photo by OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

Political parties can go full throttle on their campaigning, including door-to-door visits, leading up to this year’s local government elections, but Covid-19 safety protocols should still be adhered to. 

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave this green light for canvassing on Wednesday as she proclaimed a new date of 1 November for this year’s local elections.

Dlamini-Zuma had previously proclaimed 27 October as the voting day, but the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) petitioned the Constitutional Court for a postponement to next February following a report from former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke. Moseneke said that, in light of the raging Covid-19 pandemic and low vaccination rates, it would be safer to push the elections to next year.

The Constitutional Court dismissed the IEC’s postponement application on Friday and ruled that the vote be conducted between 27 October and 1 November. 

On Wednesday, Dlamini-Zuma said her department had decided to choose the “outermost date” within the range stipulated by the apex court because “the IEC indicated that it would need as much time as possible to prepare for elections”. 

“I confirm the commitment I made in my explanatory affidavit to abide by the decision of the Constitutional Court. Therefore, I accept the Constitutional Court decision to set aside the [27 October] proclamation,” the minister said. 

“So, after consultation with the IEC, we have come to a determination that this year’s local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021.” 

She added that political parties had a right to campaign, but cautioned them to be responsible. 

“They can campaign, go door to door, but they have to keep to the protocols,” Dlamini-Zuma said, calling for regular hand sanitisation, the wearing of face masks in public and the maintenance of physical distancing to avoid spreading the virus.

Some political watchers and opposition parties say the IEC has given the ANC a lifeline after the commission reopened the registration of candidates, a move that will allow the ruling party to register candidates in 93 municipalities after it had missed an earlier deadline. Candidate registration, the IEC said on Monday, 6 September, would be open on 20 and 21 September. 

Dlamini-Zuma confirmed that the main opposition Democratic Alliance had cited her as the second respondent in papers the party filed challenging the IEC’s decision to reopen candidate registration. The minister said she would not comment publicly on the matter as yet, but would do so in her replying affidavit.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

A ‘cancer causing’ herbicide has been found in South Africa’s...

About half of South Africa's maize crop and 100% of the soya crop is genetically modified — it’s grown with the use of glyphosate. But Bayer South Africa disagrees that it causes cancer
sheree bega
Business

Cell C ‘defrauded’ of R357m over eight years

A former IT executive at the company allegedly led an elaborate fraudulent syndicate for eight years
khaya koko

More top stories

Business

Effects of recent unrest on the economy set to linger,...

‘The unrest presents an untimely and negative effect on SA’s growth prospects,’ said Godongwana, adding that this could last for the next six quarters
tunicia phillips
Politics

Local government elections will be held on 1 November

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma calls for Covid-19 caution as she gives political parties the green light to canvass for votes
khaya koko
Business

No salary increases for finance commissioners, parliament hears

The recommendation for no pay hikes is based on South Africa’s financial position in general, as well as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic
anathi madubela
Business

Ramaphosa says ‘vaccine apartheid’ means Africa and the Caribbean must...

At the inaugural AU-Caribbean Community summit, leaders called for greater solidarity to prevent global exclusion
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×