Duarte threatens to remove North West’s Chauke from interim provincial committee

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has threatened to remove North West interim provincial committee coordinator Hlomani Chauke from his position in the structure claiming that he has misrepresented the candidate list guidelines. 

In a letter seen by the Mail & Guardian, dated 13 September, Duarte writes that the party electoral committee chairperson, former president Kgalema Montlanthe, laid a complaint against Chauke regarding a letter he sent to the provincial structures. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

×