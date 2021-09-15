Duarte wants ConCourt to punish Zille for local government elections tweets

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has called for harsh punishment to be meted by the Constitutional Court against the Democratic Alliance federal council chair Helen Zille in the party’s affidavit.
The ANC filed its court papers opposing the DA’s challenge to the decision by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to reopen the registration of candidates for the local government elections, set to take place on 1 November.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In