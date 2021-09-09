ANC hasn’t dodged the election bullet

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) seemingly threw the ANC a lifeline this week when it reopened candidate registration for the local government elections, paving the way for the party’s candidates who had missed the original 23 August deadline.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In