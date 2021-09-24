 Subscribe or Login

Politics

Local elections: More than 800 ANC candidate disputes remain unresolved

  
Six weeks to go: With elections looming, the ANC was granted a lifeline by the electoral commission that gave it a last change to register candidates in 93 wards where it had previously failed to do so. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy/M&G
The ANC has submitted its final amended list of candidates standing for election in the local government elections on 1 November to the Electoral Committee of South Africa (IEC), but its remaining hurdle is possible court challenges arising from hundreds of disputes lodged by disgruntled party members. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
