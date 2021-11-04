Despondency was the only outright winner in these local elections

Despondent citizens are uncertain about whether South Africa’s political parties will stay true to the promises made in the run-up to the 2021 local government elections. History largely suggests otherwise.

Only 28% of those eligible to vote did so in the 1 November vote, translating into a number of just 12.1-million voters. In the Western Cape, where 3.1-million people registered to vote, heavy rain hindered many from going to the polls.