Politics

Calls‌ ‌for‌ ‌Mthethwa‌ ‌to‌ ‌resign‌ ‌amid‌ ‌probe‌ ‌into‌ ‌mismanagement‌ ‌of‌ Covid funds‌

Arts Minister Nathi Mthethwa
Images of opera singer Sibongile Mngoma stripped to her bra have shone the light on the ongoing battle between a group of creatives and the department of sport, arts, culture and recreation.

Last week, Mngoma travelled to the department in Pretoria hoping to have an audience with the minister, Nathi Mthethwa, but it was rescheduled at the last minute. She and a small group of artists decided to protest outside of the ministry’s entrance. The police intervened and reportedly dragged her out of the way, ripping her blouse in the process. 

Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham is a features writer at the Mail & Guardian

Right2Know says it is supporting artists’ right to protest after police intervened in a demonstration outside the ministry
Luke Feltham
