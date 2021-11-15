 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

SIU now rejects R1m Khusela Diko Digital Vibes payout story

After initially failing to respond to detailed questions about an alleged R1-million Digital Vibes payout to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s former spokesperson, Khusela Diko, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday turned around and said a report on the issue was untrue. (Elmond Jiyane/GCIS)
0

After initially failing to respond to detailed questions about an alleged  R1-million Digital Vibes payout to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s former spokesperson, Khusela Diko, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday turned around and said a report on the issue was untrue.

In a statement, the SIU denied the alleged corrupt funneling of R1-million from the controversial communications firm Digital Vibes into Diko’s personal bank account. 

The Mail & Guardian reported earlier on Monday that, despite the SIU’s initial Digital Vibes report, which was sent to Ramaphosa in July, finding that Diko’s late husband, Thandisizwe Diko, received R1-million in his account, new information had come to light that the money was actually paid into the former presidential spokesperson’s bank account. 

The M&G further reported that the SIU had sent a letter to the president’s office alerting it on the funds allegedly received by its former spokesperson. 

Questions sent to the SIU on Thursday had detailed background context about the sourcing of the information, and the period in which the letter to Ramaphosa’s office was sent. 

In a terse response to the M&G on Friday, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “Please note that the SIU is currently not in a position to comment on this matter.” 

But, on Monday, the SIU released another statement, saying it wanted to put it on record “that we have not sent any letter or report to the  president’s office, in relation to this matter, as alleged in the report”.

“The report by the Mail and Guardian [sic] is misleading the public, as the investigation on this matter is ongoing and the  SIU will submit the report to the president once the investigation is concluded,” it said.
Acting presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale referred the M&G to the SIU, adding that he had seen the unit’s responses. Seale had received roughly the same questions the SIU had.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months (then R250/quarter).

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G community

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

SIU now rejects R1m Khusela Diko Digital Vibes payout story

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago told the M&G on Friday that the unit was not ‘in a position to comment’, but has subsequently denied being alerted to the alleged payment to Diko
khaya koko
Environment

Local energy sector still has too few women participants, says...

Only 40% of applicants to the Petroleum Agency of South Africa’s skills development trust for 2022 were women. But the agency’s chief executive says it is trying to offer them opportunities
marcia zali
Environment

Climate crisis a threat to Africa’s cattle

Cattle in sub-Saharan Africa account for only a small fraction of greenhouse gas emissions, and the harms are outweighed by the good
sheree bega
Politics

SIU alerts presidency to Khusela Diko’s alleged R1mn Digital Vibes...

M&G Premium

The SIU has sent a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office informing it of alleged corruption by his former spokesperson
khaya koko & Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×