Politics

SIU alerts presidency to Khusela Diko’s R1mn Digital Vibes payout

  
President Cyril Ramaphosa accompanied by his former spokesperson Khusela Diko. (Elmond Jiyane/GCIS)
0

A cool R1-million from controversial communications company Digital Vibes made it into the bank account of Khusela Diko, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s former spokesperson, according to a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) inquiry.  

The SIU sent a letter to the presidency this week, alerting Ramaphosa’s office to the fact that interns who had been working there when Diko was the spokesperson had told the unit that R1-million was paid into her personal account, instead of into that of her late husband, Thandisizwe Diko

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

SIU alerts presidency to Khusela Diko's R1mn Digital Vibes payout

×