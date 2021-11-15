SIU alerts presidency to Khusela Diko’s R1mn Digital Vibes payout

A cool R1-million from controversial communications company Digital Vibes made it into the bank account of Khusela Diko, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s former spokesperson, according to a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) inquiry.

The SIU sent a letter to the presidency this week, alerting Ramaphosa’s office to the fact that interns who had been working there when Diko was the spokesperson had told the unit that R1-million was paid into her personal account, instead of into that of her late husband, Thandisizwe Diko.