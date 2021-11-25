Behind the scenes: municipalities face a rocky five years

For two weeks political parties jostled in meetings to decide who would run the 160 hung municipalities. There were no clear winners then and after this week it seems parties are unsure who exactly has the power at this point. Although various coalitions have been formed across the country, many of them are hanging by a thread, with the slightest provocation meaning the newly elected city governments could collapse before May next year.
