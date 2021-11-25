 Subscribe or Login

Politics

Behind the scenes: municipalities face a rocky five years

    
Kingmaker: The ANC gave the ABC’s Philani Mavundla the eThekwini deputy mayorship for his vote. (Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)


For two weeks political parties jostled in meetings to decide who would run the 160 hung municipalities. There were no clear winners then and after this week it seems parties are unsure who exactly has the power at this point. Although various coalitions have been formed across the country, many of them are hanging by a thread, with the slightest provocation meaning the newly elected city governments could collapse before May next year. 

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

