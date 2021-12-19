Magashule warns of ANC disunity and ‘bumpy’ leadership contest in 2022

Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule believes the contest for all top six positions in the ruling party, including that of President Cyril Ramaphosa next year, will be a tough and bruising battle.
In a wide ranging interview with the Mail & Guardian, Magashule spoke openly about the state of the governing party and said there could be no unity within the ANC when “state organs are used to persecute party leaders”.
Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.
Log In