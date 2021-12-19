 Subscribe or Login

Politics

Magashule warns of ANC disunity and ‘bumpy’ leadership contest in 2022

Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule claims that his intended suspension of the party’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, was lawful.
0

Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule believes the contest for all top six positions in the ruling party, including that of President Cyril Ramaphosa next year, will be a tough and bruising battle. 

In a wide ranging interview with the Mail & Guardian, Magashule spoke openly about the state of the governing party and said there could be no unity within the ANC when “state organs are used to persecute party leaders”.

Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G’s subscriber community

*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Welcome to Fernando’s swanky shack in Joe Slovo Park

Fernando Mkhabela has transformed the interior of his modest home into a luxury five-star habitat
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Magashule warns of ANC disunity and ‘bumpy’ leadership contest in...

M&G Premium

The ANC’s corruption-accused suspended secretary general decries use of ‘state organs’ to ‘persecute party leaders’
Lizeka Tandwa
Environment

Eldorado Park garden brings hope and heals volunteers

M&G Premium

Between the fields of illegally dumped waste and a contaminated Kliprivier stream passing through the area is a greening project
tunicia phillips
Health

WHO director-general gives African public health conference thumbs up

M&G Premium

Ghebreyesus says Covid-19 pandemic highlights the importance of nurturing strong science and research on the continent.
marcia zali
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×