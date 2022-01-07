Zondo report: Ruling party ‘slept on the job’ while state capture flourished

If there were any doubt that Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo would implicate former president Jacob Zuma in state capture, the first part of his report has dispensed with it.

He also found that the ruling party as a whole was complicit or asleep at the post while the scandal played out, and in at least three cases lined its pockets with the proceeds.

Zondo concluded that in the case of the South African Revenue Service (Sars), Zuma was central to the subversion of an entity previously seen globally as a model of efficiency.