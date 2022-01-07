 Subscribe or Login

Politics

Zondo report: Ruling party ‘slept on the job’ while state capture flourished

    
Facing prosecution: Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe)
0

If there were any doubt that Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo would implicate former president Jacob Zuma in state capture, the first part of his report has dispensed with it.

He also found that the ruling party as a whole was complicit or asleep at the post while the scandal played out, and in at least three cases lined its pockets with the proceeds.

Zondo concluded that in the case of the South African Revenue Service (Sars), Zuma was central to the subversion of an entity previously seen globally as a model of efficiency. 

Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G’s subscriber community

*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Emsie Ferreira
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Zondo report: Ruling party ‘slept on the job’ while state...

M&G Premium

The ruling party was not only asleep on the job while former president Jacob Zuma colluded with state capture agents, but also lined its coffers with the proceeds of crime, the acting chief justice finds
emsie ferreira & Sarah Smit & Lizeka Tandwa
Environment

Oil and gas survey vessel the Amazon Warrior chugs out...

M&G Premium

Shell terminates the contract for seismic testing vessel after a court ruling halts it from exploring the area off the Wild Coast
sheree bega
Politics

ANC must not use Zondo commission to settle internal scores,...

M&G Premium

The ruling party’s chairperson says the findings of the inquiry into state capture should be used to rebuild the ANC rather than prosecute its leaders
Lizeka Tandwa
National

State of the Nation address to be held in historical...

M&G Premium

The City Hall was chosen for its technical infrastructure and for being the building from which Nelson Mandela gave his address when he was freed and when he was elected president
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×