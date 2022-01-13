 Subscribe or Login

Whispers of insurgency add up to a murky national security situation

    
Where there’s fire: Zandile Mafe, who has now been charged with terrorism and is homeless and could be mentally ill, seems an unlikely suspect, leading to the idea that he was used as a patsy by others. Photo: Gianluig Geurcia/AFP
The story that a hapless, homeless man laid waste to half of parliament after spending hours in the building, stealing sensitive documentation, sounds suspect to many, including sources in the government.

Yet it is reliably understood that the Hawks are “extremely confident” Zandile Mafe is the person responsible, and hence have additionally charged him with terrorism. Footage of Mafe inside parliament is understood to be pivotal to the investigation and the further charge.

Emsie Ferreira
Paddy Harper
Lizeka Tandwa

Concerns abound about the parliament fire, with insiders saying the timing was suspicious and the truth may never come out, while intelligence and security clusters are worried.
