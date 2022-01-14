Zondo was damned if he did, damned if he did not

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was placed in an impossible situation by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s diatribe against the judiciary – damned if he responded and damned if he did not, constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos said on Thursday.
The minister’s remarks were plainly unacceptable but any response from the judiciary carried in itself the risk of being used for more politicking by those intent on undermining the institution, he said.
