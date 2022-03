The latest volume of the state capture report has recommended further investigation into allegations that former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials leaked information relating to its case against Bosasa.

Facilities company Bosasa is also alleged to have bribed NPA officials — namely Nomgcobo Jiba, Lawrence Mrwebi and Jiba’s assistant, Jackie Lepinka — as part of a plan to stymie the prosecuting authority’s case against the controversial firm.