ANC Women’s League might not back anyone at party’s elective conference

With dozens of senior ANC leaders clamouring for positions ahead of the ruling party’s December elective conference the party’s women’s league appears to have found no inspiration to actively campaign for candidates seeking office — including those wanting the highly sought-after post of deputy president, currently occupied by David Mabuza.

The ANC Women’s League has recently debated whether it should support one of its own to stand for the top two ANC positions. During the last meeting of its national working committee (NWC), league president Bathabile Dlamini’s organisational report said there was general fatigue among members. Dlamini said the politics of patronage had neutralised and dampened women’s spirit, adding that ANC leaders often imposed women leaders that favoured them as an avenue to getting women’s vote. She said there was also a concern that women in cabinet positions were not driving women’s agenda.