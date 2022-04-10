ANC leaders want ‘step aside’ reviewed in this year’s congress
The ANC’s step-aside rule — which forces party leaders accused of corruption to relinquish their positions once criminally charged — is likely to face serious challenges from the ruling party’s branches at its national conference in December.
The regulation has been enforced since the ANC’s 2017 elective conference by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) and has impacted the careers of key leaders including suspended secretary general Ace Magashule and a number of regional heavyweights. Critics say it has been abused to fight political battles.
Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world
Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
Did you enjoy this feature? The Mail & Guardian has a proud 35 year history of producing South Africa’s best-informed, independent journalism. Since the very beginning, we have relied on the support of paying subscribers to fund our writers.
Doing so guarantees our editorial independence and enables us to survive no matter what the bad actors, the economy or Covid-19 throws at us. Want to support the Mail & Guardian? You can get unlimited access to all of stories, plus our weekly crossword and subscriber events from just R99 a month.