ANC leaders want ‘step aside’ reviewed in this year’s congress

The ANC’s step-aside rule — which forces party leaders accused of corruption to relinquish their positions once criminally charged — is likely to face serious challenges from the ruling party’s branches at its national conference in December.

The regulation has been enforced since the ANC’s 2017 elective conference by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) and has impacted the careers of key leaders including suspended secretary general Ace Magashule and a number of regional heavyweights. Critics say it has been abused to fight political battles.