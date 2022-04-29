Subscribe

ANC in Manguang gets nod from Ramaphosa to expel delinquent councillors

Factional infighting: Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as ANC leader has reportedly intervened in the ANC in Mangaung’s internal battles. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
Problems for the ANC in the embattled Mangaung metro have escalated, with the region expected to expel 10 councillors, including the speaker Stefani Lockman and deputy mayor Mapaseka Mothibi-Nkoane

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

