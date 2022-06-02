ANC Limpopo secretary says his position kept him from being killed during VBS saga

The ANC’s outgoing provincial secretary in Limpopo has described his term in office as the most difficult four years of his political career, saying it was only his position that saved his life during the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, which saw taxpayers fleeced of more than R2-billion.

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, Soviet Lekganyane, who will be vying for another term as the chief administrator in his province, said he endured a barrage of insults when he spoke out about the extensive corruption in his party.