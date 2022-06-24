Zondo fails to name captured journalists

After exposing one media house for receiving R20-million in State Security Agency (SSA) payments, the Zondo commission, in its final report, did not honour its undertaking to give the names of other journalists who were captured through bribes.

In January last year, the commission — which this week released its sixth and final report on alleged state fraud and corruption — heard testimony from an SSA operative with the pseudonym “Ms K”, who detailed a covert operation named Project Wave that paid out a combined R48-million to journalists and media houses.