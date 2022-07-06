Subscribe

Politics

ANC committee tells Zuma, Ramaphosa and others named in Zondo report to appear before party’s integrity commission

0

The ANC has told members implicated in the state capture report to present themselves to the party’s integrity commission. 

This comes after the governing party held its national executive committee (NEC) meeting this week, and it means that former president Jacob Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ramaphosa’s allies, Gwede Mantashe and Zizi Kodwa, must appear before the elders. 

Ramaphosa made an appointment with the commission after a case was opened against him by former spy boss Arthur Fraser regarding the theft of money from his Phala Phala game farm. 

Other NEC members who will appear before the commission include Nomvula Mokonyane, Lynne Brown, Mosebenzi Zwane and David Mahlobo, who have been implicated in the Zondo report on state capture.  

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the chairperson of the state capture commission of inquiry, made damning findings against the ANC and its highest ranking leaders in his reports, saying the party not only folded its arms and allowed state capture to flourish but, in some instances, proceeds of corruption flowed into its coffers.

Zondo called for further investigation with a view to possible criminal action being taken against Mantashe, Mokonyane, Kodwa, Mahlobo and many others in the ANC, and said “it would require a certain level of ethical commitment” for Ramaphosa to stand against state capture. 

Zondo found that Zuma, when president, was essentially a puppet of the Gupta family, and was willing to do their bidding. 

The former president has denied the allegations, and has stated publicly that he will be taking on review those parts of the report in which he is implicated in wrongdoing. 

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said although some of the observations and findings were unsettling, the report would strengthen the renewal of the party through identifying shortcomings and the steps required to address them.

He said the NEC had adopted an immediate action plan to look at constitutional, legislative and structural changes that must be completed by August. The committee agreed to review its policies with respect to its cadre deployment policy and practice; party funding principles; organisational discipline and accountability; and parliamentary oversight. 

The state capture task team led by Jeff Radebe will make recommendations on key principles in each of these areas, Mabe said. 

“All such, ANC current and former leaders and ANC members, without prejudice, must immediately take the initiative and present themselves to the integrity commission,” he said.

The Democratic Alliance is preparing a legal battle for the ANC’s cadre deployment policy to be declared unconstitutional and unlawful, after Zondo’s assessment of the policy largely aligned with that of the main opposition party.

The ANC’s has proposed an overhaul of the policy to introduce more objective, meritorious and fact-based criteria, so that positions taken are publicly defensible, including in court, if challenged.

The ANC’s policy discussion document published in May said the pool from which it elects the requisite collective skill sets for deployment as public representatives in government at all levels could no longer be limited to members in good standing in the party. 

“It needs to be substantially broadened, so we can use the best available human resources to serve our people. To this end, a new process must be devised to elect such

public representatives, at all levels of government,” the document stated.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Top Six

Grilling for UK leader Boris Johnson after top ministers quit

The prime minister has faced lawmakers' questions after two of the most senior figures in his government resigned. The finance and health ministers said they could no longer tolerate the culture of scandal
Deutsche Welle
National

Declare an ‘energy emergency’, says National Planning Commission

The commission said the goals of the National Development Plan, which it is charged with advancing, ‘cannot be achieved without energy security’
Sarah Smit
National

PPE looter Roshan Morar lands plum KZN treasury contract

M&G Premium

Corruption Watch wants politically connected auditor blacklisted and appointment reversed
Paddy Harper
Environment

Debt-ridden Eskom faced with ‘complex issues’ in its just transition...

Shutting down Eskom’s coal plants and shifting to cleaner technologies will bring ‘cleaner air’ to the polluted Mpumalanga Highveld, says the utility’s environmental manager
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×