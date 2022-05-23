The ANC has proposed an overhaul of its highly criticised system of cadre deployment to introduce more objective, meritorious and fact-based criteria, so that positions taken are publicly defensible, including in court if challenged.
How the ANC wants to re-evaluate cadre deployment during policy conference
