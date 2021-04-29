 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login.

Politics

Playing ping-pong with Zondo, Ramaphosa concedes it came down to politics

Testifying: President Cyril Ramaphosa faced increasingly incisive questioning at the Zondo commission on Wednesday and Thursday, and will testify again in May. Photo: Luba Lesolle/Gallo
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week conceded to the Zondo commission that the governing party had failed the electorate through egregious abuse of power and public funds for years, four of which he served as deputy to Jacob Zuma. So far, so good.

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.


Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Playing ping-pong with Zondo, Ramaphosa concedes it came down to...

The president told the Zondo commission the ruling party dropped the ball but struggled over two days on the witness stand to explain how it happened and how a repeat will be prevented
emsie ferreira
Business

Blockchain tech can raise tax revenues

But the South African Revenue Service doesn’t yet have the skills and multiple users to adopt it
Sarah Smit

More top stories

Politics

Zondo asks Ramaphosa if the ANC can change its spots

The deputy chief justice invited the president to reflect on the matter, given continued corruption since 2017 when he said the party reached a watershed
emsie ferreira
Environment

Critically endangered blue whale washes up in Walvis Bay

First-ever recorded stranding in more than 30 years in Namibia, South Africa and probably the continent
sheree bega
National

Alleged underworld figure arrested after high-speed chase in Cape Town

Alleged underworld figure and three others have been arrested on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and murder of a police officer.
Eunice Stoltz
Business

Empowerment financing slumps, but is still above target — banking...

The Banking Association South Africa’s report on transformation in the financial sector also found that black women voting rights reached its highest level since 2016
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.