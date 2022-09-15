Mabe, Masina & Lungisa – the three youth league veterans vying for top job

The ANC’s treasurer general position looks set to be a battle between former ANC Youth League leaders, with three erstwhile young lions about to go head to head as campaign season kicks off.

The Mail & Guardian spoke to the three contenders who have confirmed their availability for the position: Pule Mabe, former league deputy president Andile Lungisa and Ekurhuleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina.

The treasurer general position is arguably the toughest in the top six. The governing party has been struggling financially and incurring a deficit in its financial records year after year.

The current treasurer general, Paul Mashatile, who is hoping to emerge as the deputy president, has been criticised because the ANC has failed to pay some of its staff. In additon, the party owes close to R102-million in taxes to the SA Revenue Service.

Last month, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority confirmed the ANC owed R86-million in provident fund contributions for about 530 staff members.