ANC to target 17 IFP municipalities – with the help of the EFF

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said a coalition with the EFF and the National Freedom Party (NFP) would help the ANC regain control of a number of municipalities it had lost to the IFP-led coalition.
The ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership will try to take back control of 15 hung rural municipalities in the province, which it lost to an Inkatha Freedom Party-led (IFP) coalition last November through a coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other opposition parties.

It hopes to do so using votes of no confidence to trigger the collapse of IFP-led coalition governments in 15 of the 17 hung municipalities — including Mhlathuze, Dannhauser and Newcastle — in which the EFF’s support swung mayoral votes in the IFP’s favour after the 2021 local government elections.

A similar process is set to play itself out in Gauteng’s municipalities — and already is in the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metropolitan councils — with the EFF voting in a no-confidence motion in Democratic Alliance (DA)  speaker Vasco da Gama and committing to backing a similar bid to oust mayor Mpho Phalatse. 

After last November’s elections, coalition talks among the opposition parties in the Gauteng hung municipalities broke down, with the EFF and ActionSA breaking the deadlock by voting for DA candidates in the metros.

Paddy Harper
