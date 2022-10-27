Subscribe

Senzo Mchunu is implicated in job fraud

Rubber-stamp: The Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly appointed Relebohile Mafokane head of the North West social development department without properly checking his credentials.
Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly approved the appointment of a provincial departmental head, with an annual salary of R1.5-million, despite the senior official possessing no apparent qualification beyond a matric certificate. 

The Mail & Guardian has established, through an internal note from the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), that Relebohile Emmanuel Mafokane, head of the North West social development department, only had a matric certificate when he began his five-year term in May last year. 

Sources close to the appointment claimed that despite Mchunu saying he had reviewed all Mafokane’s documents, including the qualifications he claimed to have on his CV, the minister had not actually done so. 

Khaya Koko
