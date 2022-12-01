Phala Phala becomes impeachment nightmare for Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa risks impeachment after a panel chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found there is evidence suggesting serious wrongdoing in relation to the origin of the money stolen from his farm in February 2020 and the clandestine efforts to recover it.

“We think that the president has a case to answer on the origin of the foreign currency that was stolen, as well as the underlying transaction for it,” a report by the panel published late on Wednesday said.

“There are weighty considerations which leave us in substantial doubt as to whether the stolen foreign currency is the proceeds of sale.”

It said this was “a very serious matter” that, if proven, would leave Ramaphosa in breach of the Constitution and anti-corruption legislation.

The panel, appointed after the African Transformation Movement (ATM) tabled an impeachment motion charging that he broke the law on four counts, rejected much of the submissions Ramaphosa made — and allegedly leaked to the media hours before the release of the report.