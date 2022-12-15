Subscribe

Dlamini Zuma faces ANC disciplinary hearing over section 89 vote in parliament

  
Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. (Photo by Luiz Rampelotto/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is being disciplined by the governing party after she voted with the opposition on Tuesday in favour of adopting parliament’s section 89 report about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s conduct regarding the Phala Phala matter.

The cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister has been served with notice of disciplinary action by acting secretary general Paul Mashatile after a meeting of the ANC’s top six on Wednesday.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

