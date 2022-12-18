Subscribe

ANC leadership race: Gap narrows between Ramaphosa and Mkhize

The fight between Oscar Mabuyane (right) and Ronald Lamola hasn’t been helpful to the Ramaphosa (left) campaign. (Lulama Zenzile)
It was a dramatic (and late) night to end day two of the ANC National conference. History was made because, for the first time, nominations for the top positions were made from the floor, with some meeting the required 25% threshold to appear on the ballot paper.

The ANC also passed a constitutional amendment to add a second deputy secretary general to the list of office-bearers. So,we now have a top seven.

Let’s summarise the state of play as voting is underway at Nasrec, in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Mike Law

Mike Law
