ANC leadership race: Gap narrows between Ramaphosa and Mkhize

It was a dramatic (and late) night to end day two of the ANC National conference. History was made because, for the first time, nominations for the top positions were made from the floor, with some meeting the required 25% threshold to appear on the ballot paper.

The ANC also passed a constitutional amendment to add a second deputy secretary general to the list of office-bearers. So,we now have a top seven.

Let’s summarise the state of play as voting is underway at Nasrec, in Johannesburg on Sunday.