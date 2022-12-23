What the Ngcobo report meant for the Zondo report

NEWS ANALYSIS

Last Christmas, the Zondo report was still a work in progress and there was some suspense as to which senior leaders in the governing party would be implicated in state capture.

A year later, we know the answer matters less still than a reasonable, well-informed person may have feared at the time of reading volume one and the rest.

ANC branches’ nominations for the party’s 2022 national conference indicated their indifference to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s findings and the Ngcobo report on the Phala Phala scandal has further shrunk Cyril Ramaphosa’s political space to implement those.