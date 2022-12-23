Subscribe

What the Ngcobo report meant for the Zondo report

Realpolitik: Chief Justice Raymond Zondo (left) hands over the Zondo report on state capture to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Members of the cabinet and ANC members were implicated in the report. Photo: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images
Last Christmas, the Zondo report was still a work in progress and there was some suspense as to which senior leaders in the governing party would be implicated in state capture.

A year later, we know the answer matters less still than a reasonable, well-informed person may have feared at the time of reading volume one and the rest.

ANC branches’ nominations for the party’s 2022 national conference indicated their indifference to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s findings and the Ngcobo report on the Phala Phala scandal has further shrunk Cyril Ramaphosa’s political space to implement those.

Emsie Ferreira

The ANC’s reaction to the Zondo findings was a precursor of its attitude to the Ngcobo ‘Farmgate’ report
emsie ferreira
×