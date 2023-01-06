Subscribe

Ramaphosa disciples ready for sweeping changes

New era?: President Cyril Ramaphosa gives the closing address at last month’s ANC conference where he got re-elected, giving him the support he needs to shake things up. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
ANALYSIS

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to make sweeping changes to his cabinet after his overwhelming victory at the party’s national conference last month, some of his closest allies confirmed this week. 

Ramaphosa received a resounding nod from ANC delegates when he garnered 2 436 votes for re-election ahead of presidency contender Zweli Mkhize’s 1 897.

This was the green light he and his supporters needed to make aggressive changes to the ANC, which will probably see many of the president’s detractors in his cabinet getting the axe. 

This week, newly elected ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula and Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane alluded to the changes during separate events held ahead of the second leg of the party’s elective conference, as well as its annual birthday celebrations set to take place in Mangaung in the Free State on Sunday. 

The ANC adjourned its conference after countless delays resulted in commissions failing to adopt resolutions before the 20 December deadline.  

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

