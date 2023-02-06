Subscribe

Politics

‘Tentative’ President Ramaphosa has a council for every crisis but no solutions

No sudden moves: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses people protesting against gender-based violence outside parliament. Photo: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images
0

In December 2021, Police Minister Bheki Cele gazetted the names of the five members of the Critical Infrastructure Council.

Four months later, he published the regulations that would guide the work of the council, intended to advise him on protecting critical infrastructure from theft, sabotage and other threats. It stipulates that the council should meet quarterly but, to date, it has not convened once — a fact one of the members lamented in a recent email to President Cyril Ramaphosa, which has so far gone unanswered.

The council member, who asked not to be named, stressed in his letter to the president not just Eskom, but Transnet infrastructure, national roads, schools, hospitals, dams and parliament itself “are all victims of arson, theft, sabotage and vandalism”. 

“This is an urgent matter,” he added.

“As an elected council we have not yet met to start the work of the identification and declaration of infrastructure as critical infrastructure; we have not set up any guidelines, measures nor other controls to protect, safeguard and ensure the resilience of infrastructure.”

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

‘Tentative’ President Ramaphosa has a council for every crisis but...

M&G PREMIUM

Obsessive consultation is a pronounced feature of Ramaphosa’s leadership style, however, it has done him – and the country – few favours
emsie ferreira
Friday

Brett Seiler: Men, bitumen and the art of hustling

The Harare-born artist on his journey from hipster in a dress to the embodiment of the zeitgeist
Sean O Toole
Politics

Ramaphosa can’t win renewal battle where it matters most

M&G PREMIUM

There is progress cleaning up corruption but party reform lags behind and the president can’t afford to lose allies, even those implicated in the Zondo report
emsie ferreira & Paddy Harper
Friday

Writer tells a lot, shows little

Activist-turned-banker Lincoln Mali’s memoir Blazing a Trail is well intentioned but sadly it misses the mark in many ways
rithuli orleyn
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×