Subscribe

Politics

ANC in eThekwini appoints NFP and EFF members in key portfolios

Zandile Myeni as the city’s new deputy mayor. Photo: Supplied
0

The ANC in eThekwini appointed National Freedom Party’s (NFP) Zandile Myeni as the city’s new deputy mayor and Economic Freedom Fighters’ Thabani Miya to chair the human settlements committee on the city council.

The ANC said it had agreed on the reconfiguration of the municipal committees in order to sharpen and strengthen its service delivery machinery.

The party’s regional secretary, Musa Nciki, said as the governing party, it was a priority to ensure cooperation of all political parties in the interests of service delivery.

Nciki said that ANC eThekwini deputy chairman Thembo Ntuli had been appointed as the chairperson of the economic development, planning and trading services committee.

The council whip position would be filled by Snenhlanhla Sishange, also of the ANC. Sishange is a known ally of corruption-accused former mayor Zandile Gumede

Nciki said that a new security and emergency services support committee would be established, which would be chaired by Myeni.

Miya, from the EFF, was appointed as the new chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure committee, a position previously occupied by ousted deputy mayor Philani Mavundla

Nciki said the ANC had accepted the resignation of Ntokozo Sibiya as the chairperson of the ethics committee. “Processes” were underway to fill this vacancy, he said. 

“We further note that the Democratic Alliance has recommended Tino Pillay to be a member of the ethics committee,” he added. 

Khethukuthula Xulu

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

ANC in eThekwini appoints NFP and EFF members in key...

Governing party says it agreed on the reconfiguration of the municipal committees to sharpen and strengthen its service delivery machinery
khethukuthula xulu
Business

Consumer spending muted in December, retail data shows

Pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries as well as hardware, paint and glass were the biggest drag on growth
anathi madubela
Top Six

A five-point safety plan for women using Uber and...

Taking an e-ride is an anxiety filled experience
bongeka gumede
Friday

Cape Town Art Fair brings together 10 top artists of...

The Tomorrows/Today exhibition includes tapestries by Talia Ramkilawan, sculptures by Githan Coopoo and Joanna Choumali’s embroidered images
kimberley schoeman
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×