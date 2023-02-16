ANC in eThekwini appoints NFP and EFF members in key portfolios

The ANC in eThekwini appointed National Freedom Party’s (NFP) Zandile Myeni as the city’s new deputy mayor and Economic Freedom Fighters’ Thabani Miya to chair the human settlements committee on the city council.

The ANC said it had agreed on the reconfiguration of the municipal committees in order to sharpen and strengthen its service delivery machinery.

The party’s regional secretary, Musa Nciki, said as the governing party, it was a priority to ensure cooperation of all political parties in the interests of service delivery.

Nciki said that ANC eThekwini deputy chairman Thembo Ntuli had been appointed as the chairperson of the economic development, planning and trading services committee.

The council whip position would be filled by Snenhlanhla Sishange, also of the ANC. Sishange is a known ally of corruption-accused former mayor Zandile Gumede.

Nciki said that a new security and emergency services support committee would be established, which would be chaired by Myeni.

Miya, from the EFF, was appointed as the new chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure committee, a position previously occupied by ousted deputy mayor Philani Mavundla.

Nciki said the ANC had accepted the resignation of Ntokozo Sibiya as the chairperson of the ethics committee. “Processes” were underway to fill this vacancy, he said.

“We further note that the Democratic Alliance has recommended Tino Pillay to be a member of the ethics committee,” he added.