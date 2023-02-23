Free State under new management as Mxolisi Dukwana gets nod from ANC top brass

Free State ANC chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana is expected to make sweeping changes in the executive council when he takes over as premier.

Dukwana was hand picked by the ANC’s top officials to take over as the new premier of the province following Sisi Ntombela’s resignation on Tuesday.

ANC insiders said that Dukwana has been given the go ahead by the ANC top brass to make all the changes he needs to “steer the ship in the right course”.

“He has been given all the protection he requires to make the changes needed for the province to start doing the work. There is an expectation that we must show that we are doing the work we are doing because we are on the verge of losing this province in 2024 and we cannot have this happen on our watch,” a provincial executive committee member told the Mail & Guardian.

In a letter seen by the M&G written by the party secretary general Fikile Mbalula, the ANC leader said that the national officials are of the view that Dukwana was the preferred ANC candidate for the position of premier of the Free State.